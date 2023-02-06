New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated music composer Ricky Kej on winning his third Grammy Award.

He tweeted "Congratulations Ricky Kej for yet another accomplishment. Best wishes for your coming endeavours."

Kej, based out of Bengaluru, won his third Grammy Award for the album 'Divine Tides' and dedicated the honour to his home country, India.

The US-born musician shared the award with Stewart Copeland, the drummer of the iconic British rock band The Police, who collaborated with Kej on the album.

