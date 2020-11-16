New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar for taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term and said the NDA family will work together for the progress of Bihar.

He assured all possible support from the Centre for the welfare of Bihar.

"Congratulations to @NitishKumar Ji on taking oath as Bihar's CM. I also congratulate all those who took oath as Ministers in the Bihar Government. The NDA family will work together for the progress of Bihar. I assure all possible support from the Centre for the welfare of Bihar," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Kumar took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time.

Nitish Kumar's new deputies - BJP's Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi - also took oath today.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended greeting to Nitish Kumar.

"Heartiest congratulations to @NitishKumar for taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar. Also congratulations to Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi who took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. I wish them all the best so that they can fulfill the aspirations of the people of Bihar," Singh said.

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar expressed confidence that Bihar will achieve new dimensions of development under Kumar's leadership.

"Many congratulations and best wishes to Nitish Kumar for taking the oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time. I am confident that Bihar will achieve new dimensions of development under your leadership," Javadekar said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda attended the oath-taking ceremony. BJP's Bihar in-charge Devendra Fadnavis was also present.

The main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) boycotted the swearing-in ceremony stating the mandate was against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The NDA secured a 125-seat majority in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

