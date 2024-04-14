Jaipur, Apr 14 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, claiming that he is completely cut off from the people and their issues and blamed him for inflation and unemployment in the country.

The Congress leader also claimed that Modi enjoys so much power that those around him are scared to tell him the truth.

Also Read | UPSC Civil Services Result 2023: CSE Final Result Expected to Be Out Soon, Know Steps to Check Score at upsc.gov.in.

"Your biggest problem is inflation. I believe that Modiji is not able to understand that. When there is too much power, people do not tell the truth. Officers and colleagues are scared of telling him about the reality," Gandhi told a public meeting in Rajasthan's Jalore.

The rally was organised to garner support for Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and the Congress candidate from Jalore in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Hyderabad: Toddler Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs While Playing With Her Elder Sister Outside Construction Site in Jeedimetla.

"I really feel that Modi is now completely cut off from the people of the country," Gandhi said.

She said that a strange atmosphere prevails in the country now and all kinds of things are happening to divert people's attention.

Sometimes the prime minister shows "false bravery," sometimes he has to boast, he talks about meat and fish, sometimes he flies in the air and sometimes they go under the sea, she said.

"What do these things mean to your life?" she asked.

"What is your biggest problem? inflation. I think something has happened to Modi ji. He is not able to understand," she said.

"The farmers are under debt. But it is not talked about. On TV, media and phones, it is shown that the country is moving forward. It is progressing. Everyone is happy. Is this reality?" Gandhi asked.

The Congress general secretary added, "We also feel proud when events like the G20 Summit are held in India. But another reality is that the poor are suffering from the rising inflation and youngsters due to unemployment."

Gandhi slammed the Centre for bringing Agniveer scheme for recruitment of youths in the defence forces and claimed that those who brought the scheme cannot understand the feelings of the youth and their parents.

She said, "This government is not working for you. The Congress party has understood this. We have understood that in the last 10 years, injustice is being done to my sisters, brothers, farmers and youth. That is why we want to bring such things to this country which will make you stronger."

She alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's claims to wipe out corruption are hollow and that it only wants to gag the opposition.

Gandhi alleged that the government has been leveraging probe agencies to arbitrarily file cases against people and jailing them.

"But I want to tell you that we are not going to be afraid. We are not going to deviate from our path. We will keep fighting, we will fight for you. We will continue to work for and serve you, this is our religion and this is the real religion," she said.

"You hear a lot of talk about religion. You are misled in the name of religion. The one who uses religion to remain in power is not religious. A religious person is one who understands service, who helps those around him, who helps his brothers and sisters, who speaks the truth. He doesn't use religion for himself but for the welfare of people. Don't fall for their words," she said.

She accused the Centre of waiving loans of big industrialists and funnelling the entire wealth, as well as giving the control of country's airports, big factories, and ports, to them.

"We want all this wealth to come back in your hands. They are lying to you. We have announced that we will fill the 30 lakh jobs that are lying vacant in the Centre.

"Children who have passed graduation will get Rs 1 lakh for apprenticeship. We will provide social security to those who work in the gig economy. We will create a fund of Rs 5,000 crore which will be only for the youth," Gandhi said.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting April 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

Jalore goes to polls on April 26.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)