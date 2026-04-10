New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his heartiest best wishes to Harivansh Narayan Singh for his upcoming parliamentary tenure following his nomination to the Rajya Sabha by the President.

The Prime Minister remarked that Harivansh has made an invaluable contribution to both journalism and public life, establishing himself as a respected intellectual and thinker.

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PM Modi pointed out that his profound thoughts and insights have significantly enriched the proceedings of the House over the past few years. The Prime Minister expressed his sincere pleasure regarding the nomination, affirming that Harivansh's continued presence will further benefit the parliamentary discourse.

The Prime Minister wrote on X, "Harivansh has made invaluable contributions to journalism and public life. He is a respected intellectual and thinker. With his profound thoughts and insights, he has enriched the proceedings of the House over the past few years. I am delighted that the President has nominated him to the Rajya Sabha. My very best wishes to him for the upcoming parliamentary term!"

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https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2042519558599409776

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu nominated Harivansh Narayan Singh as a Member of the Rajya Sabha, according to a Gazette notification issued on Friday.

His appointment was finalised on Thursday, following the conclusion of his previous term as a JD(U) member from Bihar on April 9. He has been serving as the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman since 2018.

The nomination of the 69-year-old leader has been made under the powers conferred by sub-section (a) of clause (1) read with Section 3 of the Constitution of India. Harivansh has been nominated to fill the vacancy caused by the retirement of a nominated member, Ranjan Gogoi.

Harivansh brings extensive parliamentary experience, having served in multiple key committees of the Upper House. Over the years, he has been a member of the Committee on Agriculture, the Business Advisory Committee, the Committee on Rules, and the General Purposes Committee. He has also chaired important panels such as the Committee on Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme and the Committee of Privileges. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)