New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his concern over the growing drug menace among the youth and said that the addiction causes a huge loss to society and the country.

In a video address at the Ashwamedha Yagya organized by World Gayatri Pariwar, PM Modi emphasized that drugs are a menace that destroys lives if not controlled. He mentioned that the Centre had launched the "Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan" on August 15, 2020, which had reached almost 11 crore people so far.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: BJP To Launch 'Labharthi' Campaign To Connect With Welfare Scheme Beneficiaries in State Today.

"Drugs are a menace that destroys lives if not controlled. Our government started a pan-India Deaddiction campaign 3-4 years ago. Till now, 11 crore people have joined this campaign. Gayatri Pariwar is also connected with this campaign." the PM said.

Earlier, PM Modi was invited to the "Ashwamedh Yagna" being held from February 21 to February 25 in Mumbai. He hailed the Gayatri Pariwar for organizing the event and emphasized that the Yagya is a significant campaign of social resolution that will help free lakhs of youth from the trap of drugs.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Government School Teacher Suspended Over Alleged Disrespect to Goddess Saraswati, Hurting Religious Sentiments in Baran.

"The Ashwamedha Yagya of the Gayatri Pariwar is a huge campaign of social resolution. This campaign will free lakhs of youth from the trap of drugs, and their energy can be used in the building of the nation. The youth are our future... The youth have the responsibility to make 'Viksit Bharat' in this Amrit Kaal," the PM said.

"Any event organized by the World Gayatri Pariwar is always auspicious, and attending it is always special. I am glad that I got an opportunity to participate in this Ashwamedha Yagya. I was in a dilemma when I received an invitation from the World Gayatri Pariwar to attend the Ashwamedha Yagya. Common people associate Ashwamedha Yagya with politics. However, I noticed that this Ashwamedha Yagya is highlighting the feelings of Acharya Shriram Sharma," PM Modi further added.

The All World Gayatri Parivar (AWGP) is celebrating the monumental Ashwamedh Mahayagya, a sacred ritual, being held from February 21 to February 25 in Mumbai. Steeped in tradition and spiritual significance, this event marks a pivotal moment in India's cultural landscape.

The Ashwamedh Mahayagya, a rare occurrence in the last 2000 years, symbolizes a profound endeavour to unite the nation under the banner of Sanatan culture.

According to AWGP, Yagyas open portals of subtle positive energy. This Mahayagya is like to see the participation of 2.4 crore people. The mantra-infused yagya aahutis is aimed at whipping up positivity that will reflect peace and prosperity for the nation.

The Vedic rituals include the construction of 1008 fire pits, where groups of ten individuals will perform havan, fostering unity and spiritual harmony.

The event transcends caste and community barriers, welcoming all to partake in the transformative power of collective prayer.

The scale of the Ashwamedh Mahayagya is unparalleled, with a sprawling 140-acre venue adorned with 1008 ponds and illuminated by the light of sacred flames. From the auspicious Mangal-Kalash Yatra to the enlightening Knowledge Conference, the event promises an array of spiritual and cultural experiences.

Additionally, saints, Mahatmas, politicians, actors, industrialists, and eminent figures from society will grace the occasion, further enriching its significance.

The Mahayagya stands as a beacon of inspiration, rallying society towards prosperity and mutual respect through collective action and service. As the sacred flames rise, they illuminate not only the hearts of the faithful but also the path towards a united and harmonious nation.

Major events of Gayatri Parivar Ashvamedha Yagya include significant programs such as the auspicious procession of the sacred water vessel, the 1008 kund Gayatri Mahayajna, the grand ceremonial lighting of lamps, cultural events dedicated to the gods, a vast book exhibition, a series of enlightening lectures and knowledge sessions, an exhibition of posters depicting the creation of a new era, blood donation drives, addiction-free camps, and a campaign to plant one lakh trees.

This event is becoming a source of inspiration by bringing society together and moving forward with prosperity and respect through collectivity and service.

All World Gayatri Parivar (AWGP) is a global spiritual and cultural organization dedicated to fostering unity, harmony, and enlightenment among individuals and societies worldwide.

Through its diverse programs and initiatives, AWG endeavours to promote universal values and uplift humanity towards a brighter future. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)