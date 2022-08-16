New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

PM Modi also prayed for the latter's long life.

"Birthday greetings to Delhi Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji. I pray for his long life and good health," tweeted PM Modi.

The Delhi chief minister who turned 54 today thanked the Prime Minister for his wishes.

"Thank you sir," replied CM Kejriwal in a tweet.

Kejriwal earlier today paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and tweeted," My tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his death anniversary."

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several prominent leaders on Tuesday paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister of India at Sadaiv Atal, Vajpayee's memorial in the national capital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also among the leaders who paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Vajpayee.

Atal Bihar Vajpayee was elected as the country's prime minister twice -in 1996 and in 1999. A member of the Bhartiya Janta Party, Vajpayee had joined the Quit India Movement in 1942 as a student leader. He was awarded India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2015 on his birthday.

His birthday, December 25, was also declared as Good Governance Day by the Narendra Modi government. He was the first non-Congress political leader who became the Prime Minister of India. He passed away on August 16, 2018. (ANI)

