New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh doubled down on the allegations of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that the Haryana government has "poisoned" the water supply to the national capital, and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave 8.5 thousand crore to built sewage treatment plant (STP) but still it was not built.

CM Saini visited Yamuna Ghat in Wazirabad, Delhi on Friday.

Also Read | PM Internship Scheme, Public-Private Partnerships To Boost Skill Development and Vocational Training: Economic Survey 2024-25.

CM Saini said, "If Kejriwal is talking about mass genocide then he himself is responsible for it. Kejriwal is trying to commit mass genocide in Faridabad because the dirty water is being released inside this Yamuna river, chemicals and other types of contaminated water are falling in it, he is not cleaning it and is blaming others. Kejriwal used Rs 15 crores to built STP in his Sheesh Mahal. PM Modi gave 8.5 thousand crores to built STP but still he could not built STP," he added.

The Haryana CM brought two jars of Yamuna water one collected from Delhi-Haryana border (Palla Ghat) and the other from Wazirabad in Delhi.

Also Read | Kanpur Horror: 12-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Drugged and Sexually Assaulted by Cricket Coach, Accused Absconding.

He said that there is huge difference in quality of water tested in Palla and the water collected from Wazirabad.

CM Saini said, "Kejriwal is making baseless allegations to hide his failures. Kejriwal had said that he will clean the Yamuna river but he did not clean it and Kejriwal has done the work of making it dirty. We are giving clean water. And this is Delhi's water, the people of Delhi are being forced to drink this dirty water. Even after 10 years, he has not been able to clean the Yamuna river. You should apologize to the people of Delhi and Haryana."

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the people of Delhi for the success of their 'struggle' to stop the flow of contaminated water.Taking to X, he said that ammonia levels in the water dropped from 7 ppm to 2 ppm, saving Delhi from a potential water crisis.

"Many congratulations to the people of Delhi. Our struggle bore fruit. The poisonous water that was being sent to Delhi has now stopped. The amount of ammonia in the water coming to Delhi has decreased from 7 ppm to 2 ppm. If we had not raised our voice and struggled, half the population of Delhi would not have been getting water today. We saved Delhi from a huge water crisis. The Election Commission has issued a notice and threatened me. My reply to the Election Commission," he wrote in his X post.

Earlier today, the AAP Convenor in a letter to the Election Commission raised serious allegations against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. He sent a written response to the Election Commission, demanding that a criminal case be filed against Nayab Singh Saini regarding the 'poisonous' Yamuna issue.

On Monday, Arvind Kejriwal levelled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, stating that the BJP-ruled Haryana government has "poisoned" the Yamuna water supplied to Delhi so that "people die" and the blame comes on the AAP. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)