New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

"Milad-un-Nabi greetings. Let there be peace and prosperity all around. May the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail. Eid Mubarak!," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is observed in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which commences with the sighting of the moon. The occasion also marks the death anniversary of the Prophet.

This year, as per the Gregorian calendar, the celebration began from the evening of October 18 and will last till the evening of October 19.

One of the most important parts of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is to celebrate the life of the Prophet, his teachings, sufferings, and his character, as he even forgave his enemies. Muslims celebrate the occasion by wearing new clothes, offering prayers, and exchanging gifts.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his wishes to the countrymen on the occasion. (ANI)

