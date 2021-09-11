New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Nuakhai, an agricultural festival celebrated especially in parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

He lauded the outstanding efforts of farmers and their role in nation building.

In a tweet, he said, "Nuakhai Juhar! Greetings to everyone on this auspicious occasion. On Nuakhai we laud the outstanding efforts of our industrious farmers and their role in nation building. I pray for everyone's good health and well-being."

