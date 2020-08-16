New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Parsi New Year, Navroz.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister prayed that the coming year is filled with happiness and prosperity.

"Navroz Mubarak! Greetings on Parsi New Year. India cherishes the outstanding contribution of the Parsi community, which has made a mark in a wide range of fields. May the coming year bring peace and prosperity in everyone's lives," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The Parsi New Year which is also known as Navroz is celebrated to mark the beginning of the new Persian calendar. In the Persian language 'Nav' means new, and 'Roz' stands for the day, i.e., 'new day' (ANI)

