New Delhi, August 16: Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched another attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his “cowardice” allowed China to occupy Indian territory. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi also accused PM Narendra Modi of lying and said that he didn’t believe in the capabilities of Indian soldiers. Since 20 Indian soldiers died in a face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in Ladakh on June 15, Rahul has been attacking the Modi government.

“Everybody believes in the capability and valour of the Indian army. Except the PM: Whose cowardice allowed China to take our land. Whose lies will ensure they keep it,” the Wayanad MP tweeted. Last week, Rahul hit out at the Modi government for removing a document wherein the Ministry of Defence acknowledged Chinese intrusion in eastern Ladakh in early May, from the ministry's official website.

Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Narendra Modi on China:

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi did not have the courage to even name China. He added that removing documents on China's aggression won't change reality. "Forget standing up to China, India’s PM lacks the courage even to name them. Denying China is in our territory and removing documents from websites won’t change the facts," the Wayanad MP tweeted.

His tweet carried a news report which said the government has removed the document wherein the Ministry of Defence acknowledged that China had intruded into Indian territory from the ministry's website. Won't Allow Any Unilateral Change of LAC, Clarifies Government on PM Narendra Modi's Remark on Galwan Face-Off at All-Party Meeting.

"Chinese aggression has been increasing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and more particularly in Galwan valley since May 5, 2020. The Chinese side has transgressed in the areas of Kungrang Nala, Gogra and north bank of Pangong Tso Lake on May 17-18," the ministry said in the document under the title "Chinese Aggression on LAC". The document is no longer available on the portal.

Notably, PM Modi had categorically stated in the all-party meeting on the Chinese intrusion in the Galwan valley and the killing of Indian soldiers that "no Indian post or territory is occupied by anyone."

