New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of Uttarakhand on the state's formation day and said its contribution is invaluable in enriching Indian culture and traditions.

Lauding the 'devbhoomi', as Uttarakhand is often called due to the presence of many holy places there, Modi said the people of the state, which is known for its nature tourism, are very brave as well as extremely hardworking.

Also Read | Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Remain Shut for Six-Hour Today for Panvel-Karjat Double Line Railway Project, Announces MRVC.

Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on this day in 2000 under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government at the Centre.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)