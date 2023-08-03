New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting with MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from Southern India.

"Last evening, I had a wonderful meeting with NDA MPs from Southern India, followed by a great dinner in which a variety of South Indian dishes were served including Paniyaram, Appam, Vegetable Korma, Pulihora, Pappu Charu, Adai Aviyal and more," PM Modi tweeted.

JP Nadda and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari were also present in the meeting, while the host ministers are Pralhad Joshi and V Muraleedharan, the source said.

PM Modi is holding meetings with groups of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting is likely to be held between July 31 and August 10 with NDA 48 MP from West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha meeting at the Parliament annexe building in the national capital.

The BJP will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of the NDA, with the ruling alliance seeking to set the narrative for the 2024 poll battle.

The BJP leadership has identified 160 relatively weak constituencies and the party is putting up extra efforts to turn around its prospects in those constituencies.

With the opposition putting up a united front, the NDA led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), held a mega meeting on July 18. The BJP-led NDA has 38 parties under its fold. (ANI)

