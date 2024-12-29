New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) In the 117th episode of his monthly radio broadcast "Mann ki Baat", Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the growing global resonance of ayurveda, citing the inspiring work being done in Paraguay.

"There is a country in South America called Paraguay. The number of Indians living there would not be more than 1,000. A wonderful effort is being made in Paraguay. At the Indian embassy in Paraguay, Erica Huber offers ayurveda consultation. A large number of local people are reaching out to her to get ayurveda-based advice," the prime minister said.

Also Read | Balasore Horror: Man Allegedly Sells 9-Day-Old Baby for INR 60,000, Buys Bike in Odisha; Probe Launched.

This recognition underscores the unwavering commitment of the Ministry of Ayush to promoting ayurveda as a global system of health and wellness.

Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav said, "We express our heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership in promoting ayurveda globally. The Ministry of Ayush remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing ayurveda as a universal health solution and strengthening its global presence."

Also Read | Navi Mumbai International Airport To Be Inaugurated in April 2025, Commercial Operations Second Half of May, Says Adani Airports CEO Arun Bansal.

The ministry has been spearheading initiatives that have significantly expanded ayurveda's footprint worldwide.

In a statement, the ministry said it has signed 24 country-level and 48 institute-level memoranda of understanding (MoUs), fostering collaborative research and education.

Additionally, 15 academic chairs have been established globally to promote ayurveda education and research. Ayush information cells operate in 39 locations across 35 countries, serving as knowledge hubs.

As far as strategic agreements are concerned, the milestones include the Donor Agreement with the World Health Organisation (WHO), the MoU on Medicinal Plants Cooperation with Vietnam and the landmark Agreement on Ayurveda with Malaysia and Mauritius. These partnerships advance India's vision of holistic health for all, the statement said.

The establishment of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar and the inclusion of traditional medicine in ICD-11 by the WHO this year mark a significant stride in ayurveda's global recognition, it added.

Initiatives like the Ayush visa are facilitating medical tourism, making India a preferred destination for holistic healing, the ministry said.

The success of the 9th Ayurveda Day, celebrated on October 29 across 150 countries, further demonstrates ayurveda's growing global acceptance.

Themed "Ayurveda Innovations for Global Health"," the event showcased India's leadership in traditional medicine and wellness solutions, the ministry added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)