Puri, December 29: In a disturbing incident, a man allegedly sold his newborn son for INR 60,000 and used the money to purchase a new bike in Odisha's Balasore. The incident came to light when Dharmu Behera, a resident of Podapoda village in Mayurbhanj district, was seen riding his new bike around the village, sparking suspicions among locals.

According to the OmmcomNews report, Dharmu Behera's wife, Shanti Behera, gave birth to a baby boy at PRM Medical College in Baripada on December 19. After being discharged from the hospital on December 22, Dharmu reportedly sold the newborn to a childless couple from Sainkula, under Udala sub-division, with the help of two middlemen. The baby was sold for INR 60,000, and the money was used by Dharmu to buy a bike. Bengaluru Horror: Suspect in Woman’s Brutal Murder on Run in Odisha, Teams Sent To Nab Him, Says Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara.

Man Allegedly Sells Newborn Baby for INR 60,000, Buys Bike

The purchase of the bike raised concerns, and locals informed the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) about the suspicious circumstances. Following an investigation by the CWC and Basta police, the infant was rescued from the buyers. Both the selling and buying families have been summoned for further questioning. Cuttack Horror: 8-Year-Old Girl From Jharkhand Raped by Minor at Brick Kiln in Odisha, Critical; Accused Arrested.

While Dharmu’s wife, Shanti, denied selling the child, she claimed that she gave the baby to the childless couple because she was unable to care for him. The CWC confirmed that the baby is now safe and in their custody. Investigations are ongoing, and the incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with many questioning the motives behind such a heinous act.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women / Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/ 1291; Missing Child and Women – 1094.

