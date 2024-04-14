Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], April 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Sunday in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

The roadshow was organised on a 2-kilometre stretch from Brahmasri Narayan Guru Circle (Lady Hill Circle) to Navabharat Circle in Mangaluru.

PM Modi was pictured waving and greeting the enthusiastic crowd gathered on the sides of the road. Visuals showed people in huge numbers cheering the Prime Minister's convoy from behind the police barricades.

Many people also showered flower petals as PM Modi's convoy passed through the two kilometre stretch.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the BJP's Dakshina Kannada candidate Captain Brijesh Chowta and Udupi-Chikmagaluru candidate Kota Srinivas Poojary.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed a public rally in Mysuru, which was attended by party leaders BS Yediyurappa, BY Vijayendra, MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, LoP R Ashoka, the leaders of the BJP's ally partner Janata Dal (Secular), HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy, among others.

Karnataka is going to the polls in two phases. The southern segments of the state will vote on April 26 in the second phase, and those in the northern parts will vote in the second phase on May 7 in the third phase. (ANI)

