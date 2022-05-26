Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a roadshow in Chennai upon his arrival in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, he was received by Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi in Chennai. DMK leaders and Tamil Nadu Ministers Duraimurugan and K Ponmudy were also present on the occasion.

Also Read | West Bengal Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1600 Vacancies of Constable Posts; Check Details Here.

MoS for Fisheries, L Murugan, and former Tamil Nadu chief minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami were also present.

Notably, this is the first visit of PM Modi to Tamil Nadu after the DMK formed the government in the state.

Also Read | BPCL Privatisation: Govt Drops Offer to Sell 53% Stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd as Most Bidders Express Inability to Participate.

PM Modi will inaugurate 1,152 houses constructed under the Light House Project - Chennai. The project has been built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

PM Modi had launched the Lighthouse projects on January 1, 2021, to use new technology to complete housing projects faster while making them more resilient. Since then, he has been regularly reviewing the status of the project, including through drone-based monitoring.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for the redevelopment of five Railway stations in Tamil Nadu - Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi, and Kanyakumari. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)