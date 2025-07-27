Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 27 (ANI): BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being the first Indian PM to visit Gangaikonda Cholapuram and join the Aadi Thiruvathirai Tamil festival of Lord Shiva. Kesavan said that the visit shows PM Modi's deep respect for Tamil spiritual traditions and culture, and thanked the PM for honouring Tamil Nadu's rich culture and heritage.

Speaking to ANI, Kesavan said, "PM Modi is the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to visit Gangaikonda Cholapuram and participate in the Aadi Thiruvathirai Tamil festival of Lord Shiva. This momentous visit of the PM shows the profound respect he has for Tamil spiritual traditions and our Tamil culture."

"Today, the PM from Gangaikonda Cholapuram sent a sterling message of unity when he declared that Chola Kings, Rajendra and Rajaraja, were Bharat's identity. Today, the PM's visit to pay tribute to the Chola empire and the Chola kings was a very thoughtful gesture. We thank the Prime Minister for honouring Tamil Nadu's culture and ethos," Keshvan added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple, marking the birth anniversary of the Chola emperor Rajendra Chola I.

The Prime Minister wore traditional attire and was welcomed by the local pandits in the temple. He was wearing a white veshti (dhoti), a white shirt, and an angavasthram worn around the neck while attending the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival.

Meanwhile, emphasising that India's heritage and the influence of Shaiva philosophy are no longer confined to its geographic borders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled that when India became the first country to land near the Moon's South Pole, the designated lunar site was named "Shiv-Shakti" and is now recognised globally.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the 'Aadi Thiruvathirai' festival at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple, held to mark the birth anniversary of King Rajendra Chola I, the Prime Minister said, "India's Shaivite tradition has played a vital role in shaping the nation's cultural identity. The Chola emperors were key architects in this cultural development, and Tamil Nadu continues to be an important centre of vibrant Shaivite heritage."

He highlighted the legacy of the Nayanmar saints, their devotional literature, Tamil contributions, and the influence of the Adheenams. He said these traditions sparked a new chapter in India's spiritual and social development.

The Aadi Thiruvathirai festival also celebrates the Tamil Shaiva Bhakti movement, supported by the Cholas and immortalised by the 63 Nayanmars--the saint-poets of Tamil Shaivism. (ANI)

