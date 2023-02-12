New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the year-long celebrations commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the national capital on Sunday.

Prime Minister performed puja and yagna on the occasion.

Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakashi Lekhi were also present at the occasion.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, born on February 12, 1824, was a social reformer who founded Arya Samaj in 1875 to counter the prevalent social inequities.

Arya Samaj has played a key role in the cultural and social awakening of the country through its emphasis on social reforms and education.

The government has been committed to celebrating the social reformers and important personalities, especially those whose contributions were not given their due yet on a pan-India scale.

From declaring the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Muda as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to participating in a programme commemorating Sri Aurobindo's 150th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Modi has been leading such initiatives from the front. (ANI)

