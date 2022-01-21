Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Circuit House in Gujarat's Somnath via video conferencing. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the new Circuit House near Somnath Temple in Gujarat via video conferencing.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Somnath Temple is visited by lakhs of devotees from India and abroad every year. The need for the new Circuit House was felt as the existing government facility was located far off from the temple.

The new Circuit House has been built at a cost of over Rs 30 crore and is located near the Somnath Temple, the PMO said.

It is equipped with top-class facilities including suites, VIP and deluxe rooms, conference room, auditorium hall etc. The landscaping has been done in such a manner that a sea view is available from every room, it added. (ANI)

