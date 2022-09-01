Kochi, Sep 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated to the nation various projects including that of the Indian Railways and the Kochi Metro and laid foundation stones for the redevelopment of three Railway stations in Kerala.

The Prime Minister, who arrived here at 4 pm today on a two-day visit to the state, inaugurated the 27-km double line of Indian Railways connecting Kuruppanthara–Kottayam Chingavanam sections completed at a cost of Rs 750 crore.

The PM also dedicated to the nation the newly electrified section between Kollam–Punalur completed at a cost of Rs 76 crore, which will offer a fillip to eco-tourism besides serving as a faster and affordable means of transportation through the picturesque route and flagged off special train services between Kottayam-Ernakulam and Kollam–Punalur.

Among the railway development projects for Kerala, Modi laid the foundation stone for three station redevelopment projects worth an estimated Rs 1,059 crore.

Also, Modi laid the foundation stone of Kochi Metro Phase- II project and inaugurated phase-1A, the first stretch from SN Junction to Vadakkekotta.

Governor Arif Muhammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also attended the event.

