Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with locals in Imphal during his visit to Manipur on Saturday.

PM Modi arrived in Imphal after visiting Churachandpur, where he spoke to various ethnic groups, urging them to shun violence and work towards restoring peace in the State. He stated that a new dawn of "hope and confidence" is emerging in the northeastern State.

Also Read | Meerut Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide Over Issues With His Wife and In-Laws, Police Investigating Matter.

This is PM Modi's first visit after an ethnic conflict erupted in the State in May 2023, and the discord between the Meitei and Kuki communities has persisted since then. The conflict has inflicted lasting damage on Manipur, hindering its economy, disrupting its social cohesion, and destabilising its political landscape.

Addressing a public meeting in Churachanpur, he assured the public that the Centre stands with them.

Also Read | Erode Shocker: Man Kills Friend With Boulder After Catching Him With Wife at Home, Later Surrenders to Village Officer in Bhavanisagar.

"I appeal to all the groups to move on the path of peace to fulfil their dreams and secure their children's future. Today, I promise that I stand by your side. The Indian government stands with the people of Manipur," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said, "Manipur has always been a land of hope, but unfortunately, it went through a difficult phase of violence. I met with the affected people who are living in camps. After an interaction with them, I can say "ummeed aur vishwas ki nayi subah Manipur mein dastak de rahi hai" (A new dawn of hope and confidence is knocking on the doors of Manipur)."

PM Modi has expressed satisfaction with the recent peace agreements reached with several ethnic groups in the state.

"Peace is important for development in any region. In the last 11 years, several conflicts in the North-East have ended. People have chosen the path of peace, giving priority to development. I am satisfied as agreement talks have begun with several groups in the hills and valleys. This is a part of the government's initiative to establish peace with communication, respect and mutual understanding," he said.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur in Manipur.

In line with his commitment to inclusive, sustainable and holistic development of Manipur, PM Modi laid the foundation for the Manipur Urban Roads and drainage and asset management improvement project worth over Rs 3,600 crore.

He also laid the foundations for the five National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore, the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project, and the Working Women Hostels at nine locations.

He also interacted with locals during his visit to Churachandpur in Manipur. Locals presented him with the traditional Zomie shawl and Thadou Kuki shawl. A girl child also gifted the PM a portrait of him. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)