Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], March 25 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini celebrated Holi at his residence in Chandigarh on Monday.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance, Saini said that the former has laid a strong foundation across the country for its development.

Also Read | Moscow Terror Attack: How the Deadliest Attack on Russian Soil in Years Unfolded Over the Weekend.

"Today, I would like to say that PM Narendra Modi laid a strong foundation across the country for India's development. We have to work to make this nation Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat until 2047. Under the leadership of (former CM) Manohar Lal, we have seen good governance in the state," the Haryana CM said.

BJP national president JP Nadda also celebrated Holi at his residence in the national capital on Monday.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Elderly Woman, Her Sister-in-Law Crushed to Death by Goods Train at Faridabad Railway Station After Slipping Off Platform’s Edge.

"Best wishes to all of you on the holy festival of enthusiasm, joy and happiness, Holi. I wish that this holy festival of colours fills everyone's life with mutual love, harmony and goodwill," Nadda posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed his greetings to the people on the festival of colours, Holi, wishing happiness, prosperity, harmony and new energy in everyone's life.

"Best wishes to all the countrymen for the great festival of colours and joy, Holi. May this festival of happiness bring colours of prosperity and harmony into the lives of all of you and become a medium for the transmission of new energy," Amit Shah posted from his official X handle.

Holi, a festival celebrated with as much fervour in the country as it is overseas, will be marked on March 25, Monday, this year.

The festival is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called 'Holika Dahan', signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

The festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is believed to have spent considerable time in the region called Braj in Uttar Pradesh. It not only replicates the spirit of Holi but also reflects the timeless love of Radha and Krishna.

Amidst the revelry, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of amity and togetherness among the people, with revellers exuding the spirit of joy and love. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)