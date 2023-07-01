New Delhi, July 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the contribution of doctors on the National Doctors Day, calling them exemplars of the highest degree of courage, selflessness, and resilience.

"On Doctors Day, I express my deepest gratitude to the entire doctor community. Even amid the most unprecedented times, doctors have exemplified highest degree of courage, selflessness and resilience. Their dedication goes beyond healing; it gives our society hope and strength," he tweeted.

PM Modi Lauds Contribution of Doctors on the National Doctors Day:

July 1 is observed as the National Doctors Day to commemorate Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned doctor who served as West Bengal chief minister too, and whose birth and death anniversary fall on this day. In another tweet, PM Modi also praised the services of chartered accountants on the CA Day.

PM Modi Hails CAs:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) was established on July 1 in 1949. He tweeted, "On Chartered Accountants Day, we honour a professional community which is among our nation's key financial architects. Their analytical acumen and steadfast commitment are crucial in strengthening our economy. Their expertise helps build a prosperous and self-reliant India."

