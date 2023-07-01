Doctors play a highly crucial role in society. It is important for people to recognise their work and contribution to the overall development of a country. National Doctors' Day is celebrated each year on July 1 to address the significance of doctors and also to acknowledge the birth and death anniversary of renowned doctor Bidhan Chandra Roy. As we celebrate National Doctors’ Day 2023, leaders of India shared images and messages to wish the doctors of the country. National Doctors' Day 2023 Date in India: Know Theme, History and Significance of the Day Celebrated in Honour of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

Mansukh Mandaviya Wishes Happy National Doctors’ Day 2023

Wishing all doctors a very happy National Doctor's Day. pic.twitter.com/9GhC7jRq2O — BJP (@BJP4India) July 1, 2023

Ministry of Health Wishes for National Doctors’ Day 2023

National Doctors’ Day 2023 Wishes

Nitin Gadkari Wishes for National Doctors’ Day 2023

Wishing National Doctors' Day to all the incredible healers, guardians of health, and lifesavers! Your dedication, expertise, and compassion shine through every patient you care for. Thank you for selflessly serving humanity and making a positive impact on countless lives.… pic.twitter.com/jobeNBsFUX — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) July 1, 2023

National Doctors’ Day 2023 Message

On National Doctors’ Day, we salute our heroes in white coats & all the frontline warriors who push themselves to the edge in our service. This day is celebrated in the memory of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, a freedom fighter & former CM of Bengal, who was born on this day. pic.twitter.com/LeYAD9O2ol — Congress (@INCIndia) July 1, 2023

