CA Day is an observance that acknowledges the significance and hard work associated with the profession of a chartered accountant. CA Day is celebrated on July 1 yearly to commemorate the foundation of ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India). As we celebrate CA Day 2023, also marking the 75th anniversary of ICAI, netizens and fellow CAs share their heartfelt wishes and greetings on social media. WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and Quotes To Wish Chartered Accountants on 75th Anniversary of the ICAI.

Happy CA Day 2023

Happy 75th CA Day!

Together we are committed towards strengthening the foundation of resurgent India and taking the profession to the newer zeniths. Happy 75th CA Day 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/yXPYi07XRu — CA SAIKUMAR CHIRRAM (@ChirramSaikumar) July 1, 2023

CA Day 2023

CA Day and National Doctors’ Day 2023 Wishes

🟦 1 July is Doctors Day & they are lauded 🟦 1 July is also Chartered Accountants Day. I am a CA. But no one greets me pic.twitter.com/vREjn9L3ZL — Job Zachariah (@jobzachariah) July 1, 2023

Happy CA Day!

Happy CA Day 2023 Wishes!

Happy #CAday! To all my friends and colleagues. May we continue to work hard and strive for the betterment of our clients and the society in general.#CAday #ProudCA pic.twitter.com/ueAC3PATWn — Rahul Mittal (@rmittall12) July 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)