New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded Indian athlete Praveen Kumar for winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics and said this is a result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication.

"Proud of Praveen Kumar for winning the Silver medal at the #Paralympics. This medal is the result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for his future endeavours. #Praise4Para," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Former sports minister and current Union Minister for Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju also congratulated Praveen Kumar on winning the silver medal.

"Congratulations to Praveen Kumar on winning the silver medal in the Men's High Jump T64 final with a jump of 2.07 m, creating a new Asian Record. This is India's 11th medal at the #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics," Rijiju tweeted.

Indian athlete Praveen Kumar (Sport Class T44) on Friday clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump T64 final in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Praveen registered scores of 1.88m, 1.93m and 2.01m before creating the Asian Record as he leaped to the mark of 2.07m in the finals.

Praveen cleared 1.88m on his first attempt and was tied at the top after his opening jump before Jonathan Broom-Edwards of Great Britain toppled him. The Indian athlete then cleared the 1.93m mark in his next attempt to occupy the third spot.

In subsequent attempts, Praveen cleared the 2.01m mark and continued his fine form to further surpass the 2.04 mark. Riding high on confidence, the Indian athlete then created the Asian Record. (ANI)

