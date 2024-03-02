Krishnanagar (West Bengal) [India], March 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in Krishnanagar city in West Bengal's Nadia District on Saturday.

The Prime Minister, who is on a two-day visit to three states arrived in West Bengal's Arambagh on Friday afternoon, where he launched several development projects and addressed a rally in Hooghly.

The development projects are related to sectors like power, rail and road.

Strengthening the power sector in the country, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station Phase II (2x660 MW) located at Raghunathpur in Purulia district.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system of Units 7 & 8 of Mejia Thermal Power Station. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the road project for four lanes of the Farakka-Raiganj Section of NH-12 (100 km). Developed at a cost of about Rs 1986 crore, the project will reduce traffic congestion, improve connectivity and contribute to the socio-economic development of North Bengal and Northeast region.

He also dedicated to the nation four rail projects worth more than Rs 940 crore in West Bengal including the doubling of the Damodar - Mohishila rail line; the third line between Rampurhat and Murarai; the doubling of the Bazarsau - Azimganj rail line; and New line connecting Azimganj - Murshidabad.

At around 2.30 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 21,400 crore in Bihar's Aurangabad. (ANI)

