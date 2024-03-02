Lucknow, March 2: A 16-year-old child with hearing loss and muteness suffered excruciating suffering for three weeks because he was unable to tell his parents that his relatives had sodomised him and put a pen in his rectum. The crime happened in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on February 5, but it wasn't until February 25 that his illiterate parents brought him to the hospital because of the unbearable agony that was becoming worse every day and preventing him from eating or sleeping.

After leaving his home, the youngster returned crying. Since he was unable to tell his parents about the incident, they assumed he was being pursued by stray dogs. Boy Raped by Teacher in UP: Jaunpur Teacher Sodomises 11-Year-Old, Arrested.

The youngster then complained of excruciating discomfort in his stomach and rectum and reported being unable to eat or sleep. After his parents managed to have him admitted to a private hospital, an ultrasound discovered a pen inside his rectum, which was surgically removed.

Five people were named in a formal complaint filed against the victim's father, a farmhand. The boy's father and his relatives were involved in a land dispute, according to police, which led to the child's purported targeting. UP Shocker: 5-Year-Old Boy Sodomised by Teenager in Gonda; Accused Detained.

In accordance with the Pocso Act and pertinent parts of the IPC, such as 377 (sodomy), a formal complaint has been filed. According to Tajganj SHO Jasveer Singh, the accused persons are escaping.

