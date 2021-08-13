New Delhi, August 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched vehicle scrappage policy and said that the policy is a significant milestone in India's development journey.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi informed about the launch and urged youth and start-ups to join this programme.

"The launch of Vehicle Scrappage Policy today is a significant milestone in India's development journey. The Investor Summit in Gujarat for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure opens a new range of possibilities. I would request our youth and start-ups to join this programme," tweeted PM Modi.

Vehicle scrapping will help phase out unfit & polluting vehicles in an environment friendly manner. Our aim is to create a viable #circulareconomy & bring value for all stakeholders while being environmentally responsible.

He further said that the vehicle scrapping will help to phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in an environment-friendly manner.

"Vehicle scrapping will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in an environment friendly manner. Our aim is to create a viable #circulareconomy and bring value for all stakeholders while being environmentally responsible," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that PM Modi will launch National Automobile Scrappage Policy during the 'Investors Summit for setting up Vehicle Scrapping Infrastructure' in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The Vehicle Scrapping Policy is aimed at creating an eco-system for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles in an environmentally friendly and safe manner.

The policy intends to create scrapping infrastructure in the form of Automated Testing Stations and Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities across the country.

The Investors Summit is being organized to invite investment for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure under the Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Program or the Vehicle Scrapping Policy, said Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement.

The Summit is being organized by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the government of Gujarat.

