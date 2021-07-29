New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a website dedicated to Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the occasion of the first anniversary of the National Education Policy 2020 and said that the website would make our youth future-oriented.

The Prime Minister also said that the website launched would open the way for an AI-driven economy.

"India's youth is moving forward to make its mark in every sector. They are also revolutionizing the Indian start-up ecosystem. They are also preparing India's leadership for Industry 4.0 and giving new wings to Digital India," PM Modi said in his address to the nation on the completion of one year of NEP 2020.

"The Artificial Intelligence program, which has just been launched, will also make our youth future-oriented, opening the way for AI-driven economy. This will bring the digital revolution in the field of education," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also launched Indian Sign Language as a subject at a secondary level.

"Over 3 lakh students need sign language in India today. Keeping this in mind, for the first time Indian Sign Language has been given the status of a language subject. Now students will be able to read it as a language also," he said.

"This will give a big boost to Indian Sign Language and will also help our Divyang companions a lot," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)