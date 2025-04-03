India News | PM Modi Leaves for Thailand; to Attend BIMSTEC Summit, Hold Talks with Thai Counterpart

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a two-day visit to Thailand, where he will engage in bilateral talks with his Thai counterpart, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, and participate in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit.

Modi will receive a grand welcome from the Indian community in Thailand and is scheduled to meet Shinawatra at the Government House, where he will be accorded a ceremonial welcome.

On Thursday evening, the Prime Minister will join the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) leaders from Thailand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Myanmar, and Bhutan to oversee the signing of the Agreement on Maritime Cooperation.

The BIMSTEC summit will bring Modi face-to-face with Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, and Myanmar military junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, among others. PTI

