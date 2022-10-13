Shimla, Oct 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a public meeting in Dharamshala on October 16, a state BJP spokesperson said here on Thursday.

Final touches were being given to Modi's proposed visit to Dharamshala on Sunday, Karan Nanda, a state BJP spokesperson, told PTI.

Modi would address a rally after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of various projects in Dharamshala during his proposed visit, he said.

