New Delhi, April 1: Prime Minister Modi on Friday interacted with specially-abled school students during the fifth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at Talkatora Stadium in the national capital. The Prime Minister went to meet the specially-abled children and interacted with them and offered his blessings to them.

Addressing board exam students, their parents and teachers during the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' session, PM Modi urged parents and students to allow students to follow their dreams.

Students should not be pressurized by teachers and parents to score good marks. The unfulfilled dreams of parents and teachers should not be forced upon children. They should be allowed to decide their future freely and follow their dreams," had said PM Modi while interacting with students during the fifth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium today.

He had further said, "Parents sometimes fail to closely observe the strength and interests of their children. We should understand that every child is blessed with something extraordinary that parents and teachers fail to discover a lot of times."

The Prime Minister had further explained that online education is based on the principle of attaining knowledge while offline education is regarding sustaining that knowledge and practically applying it further.

Stating that skills are quite important across the world, the Prime Minister had said, " Technology is not a bane, it should be used effectively. Today students are developing 3D printers and running apps for Vedic mathematics. They're efficiently using technology."

Further highlighting that outdated ideas and policies from the 20th century cannot guide the country's development trajectory in the 21st century, the Prime Minister had said, "We have to change with the times. NEP should be called 'National Education Policy. So many people were involved in drafting the policy. We had been brainstorming on it for the last 6-7 years. We took the advice of teachers and students from far-flung areas along with modern intellectuals."

The Prime Minister had also advised the students to find out what makes them happy and indulge in activities they enjoy to keep themselves motivated. "There is no injection or formula for motivation. Instead, discover yourself better. Find out what makes you happy and work on that. Do things that you enjoy," had added PM Modi.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event in which the Prime Minister responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students in his uniquely engaging style in a live programme.

