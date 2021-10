New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Raj Ghat.

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, PM Modi on Saturday said Bapu's principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions.

Also Read | Delhi Cyber Cell Busts Illegal Terminating Pakistan Calls In India, Four Arrested.

"Tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. The life and ideals of Pujya Bapu will continue to inspire every generation of the country to walk on the path of duty. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions," he tweeted.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule with utmost patience.

Also Read | Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India; Check Prices & Other Details.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)