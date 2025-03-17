New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid last respects to former Union Minister Dr Debendra Pradhan who passed away on Monday.

Dr Debendra Pradhan, the father of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, passed away at the age of 84 in Delhi.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also expressed his profound condolences on the passing of Debendra Pradhan.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of former Union Minister Devendra Pradhan. He was a popular public leader and an able parliamentarian. As the State BJP President, he Pradhan made a significant contribution to the development of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Odisha with strong leadership," CM Majhi posted on X in Odia.

"He dedicated his entire life for the development of the state with a spirit of service and determination. With the demise of this veteran personality, the country and the state have lost an eminent public servant. His contribution to the welfare of the people and the development of the state will always be remembered," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said that his unwavering commitment to public service, leadership, and vision for the state have left an indelible mark.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of former Union Minister Shri Debendra Pradhan - a towering leader, a dedicated parliamentarian, and a guiding force behind the BJP's growth in Odisha. His unwavering commitment to public service, leadership, and vision for the state have left an indelible mark. Odisha has lost a true statesman whose contributions will continue to inspire generations," Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo posted on X.

"In this moment of profound loss, my deepest condolences to his son, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the entire family. Praying for his noble soul to rest in peace. Om Shanti," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida has expressed his heartfelt condolences over the passing of former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan.

"I am deeply saddened and shocked to hear the news of the demise of Dr Devendra Pradhan, father of the Honourable Union Education Minister and former Minister of State for Road Transport and Minister of State for Agriculture. When people were afraid to come to the Bharatiya Janata Party and did not leave their homes, from that time onwards, Dr. Debendra Pradhan got involved in strengthening the Odisha BJP," Parida posted on X in Odia.

"Leaving behind his medical profession, he joined the BJP as a grassroots worker from the time of its inception in 1980. He started his political career in Talcher and first took up the responsibility of the Mandal President. Later, he was appointed to various positions, and his contribution in strengthening the BJP in Odisha is unparalleled. In 1998, he was elected as an MP from the Deogarh constituency and served as the Minister of State for Roads and Transport in the cabinet of Vajpayeeji. Later, he was re-elected and also served as the Minister of State for Agriculture," she added.

Pradhan was a three-time BJP Odisha unit president from 1988 to 1990, 1990 to 1993 and 1995 to 1997.

He also served as Union Minister of State for Surface Transport and Minister of State for Agriculture. (ANI)

