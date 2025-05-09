New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): On Maharana Pratap's birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the brave warrior. He said that Maharana Pratap's courage in protecting the country's honour still inspires people today, and his life dedicated to the nation will continue to guide everyone.

BJP leaders across the country paid tribute to the legendary Rajput warrior, remembering his bravery and sacrifice for the motherland.

Also Read | Government Bans Walkie-Talkie Sale: CCPA Issues Notices to Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, OLX Over Listing, Sale of Wireless Devices Without Proper Licensing and ETA Compliance.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday paid tribute to the erstwhile Rajput ruler of Mewar, Maharana Pratap, on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, CM Bhajanlal Sharma said, "Tribute to the powerful roar of Indian self-respect, national leader, 'Hindu Sun', Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap on his birth anniversary. Your sacrificial life will continue to inspire all of us to serve the nation for ages to come."

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: S-400 Triumph Missile Systems, Barak-8 and Akash Missiles Were Used to Thwart Pakistani Offensive, Say Sources.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tribute to the erstwhile ruler. Maharana Pratap was born on May 9, 1540.

In a post on X, CM Yogi Adityanath shared, "Tributes to the immortal son of mother Bharati, the eternal voice of independence, the bright flag of sacrifice, the 'Hindu Sun', Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap on his sacred birth anniversary! Maharana, who sacrificed everything for his country, religion and self-respect, is the great hero and people's leader of India. The aura of Maharana's personality, imbued with strong democratic values, will continue to illuminate the 'struggle of humanity' and guide us for centuries."

Maharana Pratap was a Rajput ruler of Mewar in Rajasthan who fought the battle of Haldighati with Akbar in 1576. He was born on May 9, 1540.

CM Yogi Adityanath has pointed out in the past that, during the Congress era, history was manipulated to portray Akbar as great while undermining the greatness of Maharana Pratap.

Earlier, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said that Maharana Pratap was a true national hero who valiantly fought to defend his motherland. He not only inspired the Indians but his name also became a source of inspiration for people living in other countries.

Rajnath Singh had said, "Maharana Pratap became an icon for freedom fighters because his name evoked a strong feeling of love and sacrifice for motherland. Even the Vietnamese people were inspired by him and it helped them in defeating a powerful country like the United States during US-Vietnam war." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)