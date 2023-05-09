New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to freedom fighter Gopal Krishna Gokhale on his birth anniversary, lauding him as a stalwart of the Independence movement.

"He was also at the forefront of several efforts aimed at furthering education and social empowerment. His ideals influenced several people including Mahatma Gandhi," Modi tweeted.

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Strangling His Six-Year-Old Son to Death.

Moderate and progressive, Gokhale was born in Maharashtra in 1866.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)