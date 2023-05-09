Lucknow, May 9: A man in Lucknow committed suicide after strangling his six-year-old son to death, police said, adding that he had also attempted to kill his daughter. According to reports, the man, identified as 45-year-old Vinod, first strangled his son to death and thereafter tried to kill his eight-year-old daughter, Manvi.

However, she fainted and he assumed she was dead. After this, Vinod committed suicide by hanging, DCP, Lucknow (South), Vineet Jaiswal said. Later, when Manvi regained consciousness, she rushed out of the house and informed neighbours. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Youth Mercilessly Thrashed With Sticks Over Trivial Issue in Pratapgarh (Watch Video).

Police have recovered a suicide note, in which the man had mentioned his wife's suicide and being denied a share in the family's ancestral land as the reason for taking the drastic step.

SHO, Gosainganj, Deepak Pandey said that Vinod's daughter, Manvi, rushed to the house of her uncle, Udaybhan, who lives in the neighbourhood, and sought his help. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills 22-Year-Old Son in Bijnor Over Alleged Incestuous Relationship With Mother, Arrested.

"When Udaybhan reached Manvi's house, he found Vinod hanging from a ventilator while Shyam Sundar was lying on the floor," Pandey said. Police rushed Vinod and Shyam Sundar to the hospital where both of them were pronounced dead. Police said the bodies of the father-son duo have been sent for post-mortem.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2023 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).