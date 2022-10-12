New Delhi, October 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Vijaya Raje Scindia, a leading figure of the BJP and its forerunner Jana Sangh, on her birth anniversary, saying she was synonymous with courage and foresight. PM Narendra Modi Promises Airport in Ankleshwar To Aid Economic and Industrial Growth of Bharuch.

"She devoted her life to serving others," Modi said in a tweet and shared a clip from one of his 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcasts in which he had paid tributes to her "outstanding personality".

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet on Late Vijaya Raje Scindia

On her birth anniversary, tributes to Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia Ji. She was synonymous with courage and foresight. She devoted her life to serving others. Sharing what I had said during one of the previous #MannKiBaat programmes about her outstanding personality. pic.twitter.com/HTDBGxkSuw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2022

Born in 1919, Scindia belonged to the erstwhile Gwalior royalty and was a vocal champion of the Hindutva agenda through most of her political career, which began with the Congress before she joined the Jana Sangh. PM Narendra Modi Reaches Ahmedabad, To Inaugurate Multiple Projects in Modhera.

Her grandson Jyotiraditya Scindia is a Union minister in the Modi government, while two daughters -- former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Yashodhara Raje -- are also in the BJP.

