New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court has declined to interfere with the Madras High Court's October 2025 judgment restricting religious practices at the Nellithoppu area atop the Thirupparankundram hills in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu.

Upholding the High Court's ruling, the apex court held that Muslims are entitled to offer prayers at the Sikandar Badusha Avuliya Dargah only on the occasions of Ramzan and Bakri-Id, and not on a daily basis. The Court also affirmed the prohibition on animal sacrifice within the Dargah premises.

The appeal before the Supreme Court was filed by M Imam Hussain, a worshipper at the Dargah, challenging the High Court's decision despite its recognition that the Nellithoppu area--measuring 33 cents--is owned by the Dargah.

A Bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale termed the High Court's order a "balanced" one and found no reason to disturb it.

Last month, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the authorities of the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Dargah, located on the Thirupparankundram hill, to conduct only the Santhanakoodu Urus festival and to restrict the total number of participants to 50.

During the hearing, the State government submitted that permission would be granted only for the Santhanakoodu festival scheduled for January 6. It informed the court that similar permission had been granted in 2023 and that the same conditions would be followed this year as well.

The government further submitted that permission would not be granted for the Kandhoori Mahautsav and that animal sacrifice, carrying meat or non-vegetarian food, and cooking non-vegetarian food would not be permitted. The court had posted the matter to January 20 for the filing of a counter-affidavit. (ANI)

