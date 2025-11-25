Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], November 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday performed 'Darshan' and 'Pooja' at the Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, Haryana. He was accompanied by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Brahma Sarovar is one of India's most sacred pilgrimage sites, said to be associated with the divine revelation of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita.

PM Modi's visit coincides with the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav, which is currently being held in Kurukshetra from November 15 to December 5.

PM visited the Brahma Sarovar after participating in a special programme commemorating the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, the revered ninth Sikh Guru.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that Guru Tegh Bahadur's unparalleled courage and supreme sacrifice inspire millions.

"On his 350th Shaheedi Diwas, we bow to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. His unparalleled courage and supreme sacrifice inspire millions," he said.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1993307630216040551?s=20

During his address, PM Modi said that the life and sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur is a very big inspiration and "the tradition of our gurus is the foundation of our nation's character, our culture, and our core spirit."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the revered Guru considered the protection of truth, justice, and faith as his religion.

PM Modi recalled his visit to Ayodhya earlier in the day and said, "Today is a wonderful confluence of India's heritage".

"This morning, I was in Ayodhya, the city of Ramayana, and now I am here in Kurukshetra, the city of the Gita. We are all here paying homage to Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on his 350th martyrdom day. I respectfully bow to all the saints and respected Sangat present among us at this event," he said.

"Five or six years ago, another remarkable coincidence occurred. In 2019, on November 9th, when the Supreme Court's decision on the Ram Temple was announced, I was in Dera Baba Nanak for the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor. I prayed that the path to the construction of the Ram Temple would be paved, that the aspirations of millions of Ram devotees would be fulfilled, and all our prayers were fulfilled. That very day, the decision came in favour of the Ram Temple," he added.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth of the ten Sikh Gurus, a revered spiritual leader, philosopher, poet, and warrior.

PM Modi earlier inaugurated 'Panchjanya', constructed in honour of the sacred conch of Lord Krishna, in Kurukshetra.

PM Modi also visited the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, an immersive experiential centre that features installations depicting significant episodes from the Mahabharata, highlighting its enduring cultural and spiritual significance. (ANI)

