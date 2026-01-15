Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): Master Baster Sachin Tendulkar was among the first cricketers to reach a polling booth on Thursday morning to cast his vote in the ongoing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Sachin arrived with his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, and daughter, Sara Tendulkar, to cast his vote at the Pali-Chimbai Municipal School in Bandra.

Sachin emphasised the importance of the election, stating that it gives us a chance to express our opinions through voting. While speaking to the media here, Sachin said, "This is a very important election. It gives us a chance where we can express our opinion through votes. Everyone should come out and cast their votes."

Polling is being held on Thursday across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra. The elections are taking place after an intense campaign and are seen as crucial for major cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The Mahayuti is contesting the local body polls largely together, except in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, where the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has chosen to ally with Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP).

According to the State Election Commission, a total of 3.48 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots to decide the fate of 15,908 candidates contesting 2,869 seats across 893 wards in 29 municipal corporations. A total of 39,092 polling centres have been set up across the state.

Polling began at 7:30 am on Thursday, January 15, and will continue until 5:30 pm. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 16. (ANI)

