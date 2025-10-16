Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday performed pooja and participated in Darshan at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam, Srisailam in Nandyal district. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was also present with him.

Earlier today, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu welcomed PM Modi to the state, where the PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects.

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Pursuing PhD in US Booked for Sexually Abusing Woman on False Marriage Promise, Threatening To Leak Her Private Photos.

In a post shared on X, CM Naidu said, "On behalf of my people of Andhra Pradesh, I warmly welcome our Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, to our state."

After this, PM Modi will then travel to Kurnool, where he will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone, and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth approximately Rs. 13,430 crore. He will also address a public gathering on the occasion, as stated in the release.

Also Read | What Is Tokophobia? Everything To Know About the Extreme Fear of Pregnancy and Childbirth Affecting Millions of Women Worldwide.

These projects span across key sectors, including industry, power transmission, roads, railways, defence manufacturing, and petroleum and natural gas, reflecting the Government's commitment to enhancing regional infrastructure, accelerating industrialisation, and driving inclusive socio-economic growth in the state.

It further mentioned that the Prime Minister will perform Pooja and Darshan at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and one of the 52 Shakti Peeths. The unique feature of this temple is the coexistence of a Jyotirlinga and a Shakti Peeth in the same temple premises, making it one of its kind in the entire country.

The Prime Minister will also visit the Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra, a memorial complex that includes a Dhyana Mandir (Meditation Hall) featuring models of four iconic forts, Pratapgad, Rajgad, Raigad, and Shivneri, placed at the four corners. At its centre stands a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in deep meditation.

This Kendra is run by the Sree Shivaji Memorial Committee, which was established at Srisailam to commemorate the historic visit of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the sacred shrine in 1677. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)