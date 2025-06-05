PM Modi planted a Sindoor sapling presented to him by a group of Bhuj women of 1971 (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi planted a Sindoor sapling at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence. The sapling was presented to him by a group of women who had displayed exceptional courage during the 1971 war.

Over 300 women had gathered at Indian Air Force airstrip in Bhuj to rebuild the airstrip during the 1971 Indo-Pak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a two-day visit to Gujarat from May 26, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for a series of development projects worth over Rs 82,950 crore across Dahod, Bhuj, and Gandhinagar.

Meanwhile, while addressing the gathering, he extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Kutch and paid deep respects to revolutionaries and martyrs, particularly the great freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma.

The Prime Minister conveyed his regards to the sons and daughters of Kutch, acknowledging their resilience and contributions.

PM Modi also paid homage to Ashapura Mata, acknowledging her divine presence on the sacred land of Kutch and expressed gratitude for her continuous blessings upon the region and extended his respects to the people.

Reflecting on his deep connection with Kutch, PM Modi recalled his frequent visits across the district and emphasised how the land had shaped his life's direction. He remarked that while living conditions have improved significantly, the past presented considerable challenges. He also recalled how fortunate he was when the waters of the River Narmada reached the Kutch region.

Even before assuming the role of Chief Minister, PM Modi said he often visited Kutch, engaging in various programs at the district office.

He also highlighted the unwavering determination of the farmers in Kutch, noting that their spirit has always been remarkable and stated that his years of experience in the region greatly contributed to his efforts toward its development.

Emphasising that Kutch has demonstrated the power of hope and relentless effort in achieving remarkable success, the Prime Minister recalled the devastating earthquake that once led many to doubt the region's future. However, he had unwavering faith that Kutch would rise from the ashes, and the people made it happen.

"Today, Kutch stands as a major hub for trade, commerce, and tourism", stated the Prime Minister, highlighting that in the coming years, the region's role will expand further. He expressed his joy in witnessing Kutch's rapid development and supporting its progress. (ANI)

