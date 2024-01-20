New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised Bihar-based singer Maithili Thakur for singing a song on Maa Shabri, who according to the Ramayan had offered half eaten fruit to Shri Ram during his exile.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that the Pran Pratishtha event is reminding the people in the country of incidents related to the life of Lord Ram.

"The occasion of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is reminding my family members across the country of every incident related to the life and ideals of Lord Shri Ram. One such emotional incident is related to Shabari. Listen, to how Maithili Thakur ji has put it in her melodious tunes," he said.

Born in Bihar's Benipatti, Maithali Thakur is a singer known for singing songs in various languages like- Hindi, Bhojpuri, and Maithili.

According to the Ramayana Maa Shabri is known for her devotion towards Lord Ram. She offered half-eaten fruits to Lord Ram when he was in exile.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released commemorative postage stamps on the Ram Temple of Ayodhya and a book of stamps dedicated to Lord Ram issued by countries across the world.

Components of the design of the stamps include the Ram Temple, choupai (the verse) 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari', the sun, the Saryu River and sculptures in and around the temple.

The six commemorative stamps released today include those of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj and Maa Shabri- each key figures and symbols associated with Lord Ram's narrative.

Emphasising the importance of the upcoming Pran Pratishtha programme of Ram Mandir on January 22, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that this long-awaited ceremony is an opportunity to introduce Uttar Pradesh with its hospitality culture.

In a series of tweets on X, the Chief Minister's office informed that efforts should be made to make Shri Ayodhyadham free from single-use plastic.

"People from all over the world are going to come to Ayodhya. The behaviour of the policemen posted here will affect the image of the state. In such a situation, they should be counselled. This long-awaited ceremony of Pran Pratishta of the child-like idol of Ram Lalla is an opportunity to introduce Uttar Pradesh with its hospitality culture. Efforts should be made to make Shri Ayodhya Dham free from single-use plastic. In the Pran Pratishtha event, there is a programme of showering flowers on the 'Navya-Divya-Bhavya temple. Given this, communicate or coordinate with the officials of the Trust and the Air Force. Do not allow traffic on the old bridge of the Saryu River. Keep water police active in the Saryu River," CM Yogi said. (ANI)

