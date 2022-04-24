Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Palli village in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir to participate in the Panchayati Raj Day event.

He will address a gathering, including more than 30,000 Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members of Jammu and Kashmir, while PRIs from across the country will be connected virtually for the Prime Minister's address.

Also Read | National Panchayati Raj Day 2022: Panchayats Are Pillars of Indian Democracy, Says PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi started his Jammu and Kashmir tour by visiting INTACH photo gallery set up at Palli village in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. UT Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha accompanied PM Modi to the gallery.

He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 20,000 crore.

Also Read | Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto To Take Oath as Pak Foreign Minister Within 2 Days.

With a view to ensuring the rejuvenation of water bodies, during the visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister will also launch a new initiative named Amrit Sarovar. It is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country.

"I am eager to inaugurate the Amrit Sarovar initiative which marks a special moment in the collective endeavors to rejuvenate our water bodies and conserve every drop of water. Under this initiative, 75 water bodies will be developed and rejuvenated in each district," PM Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel, built at a cost of over Rs 3,100 crore.

According to Prime Miniter's Office, the 8.45 Km long tunnel would reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km, and reduce journey time by around one and a half hour. It is a twin-tube tunnel - one for each direction of travel - with the twin tubes being interconnected by a cross passage every 500m, for maintenance and emergency evacuation.

The tunnel would help establish an all-weather connection between Jammu and Kashmir and bring the two regions closer.

Further, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of three road packages of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, being built at a cost of over Rs 7,500 crore. They are for the construction of 4/6 lane access controlled Delhi-Katra-Amritsar Expressway from: Balsua on NH-44 to Gurha Baildaran, Hiranagar; Gurha Baildaran, Hiranagar to Jakh, Vijaypur; and Jakh, Vijaypur to Kunjwani, Jammu with spur connectivity to Jammu Airport.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Ratle and Kwar Hydroelectric projects. The 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project will be constructed on the Chenab River in Kishtwar District at a cost of around Rs 5,300 crore. The 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Project will also be built on the Chenab river in Kishtwar District at a cost of over Rs 4,500 crore.

In order to further expand the network of Jan Aushadi Kendras in Jammu and Kashmir and to make good quality generic medicines at affordable prices available, 100 Kendras have been made functional and will be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister.

These Kendras are located in the remote corners of the UT. He will also inaugurate a 500 KW solar power plant at Palli, which will make it the country's first panchayat to become carbon neutral.Prime Minister will hand over SVAMITVA cards to beneficiaries under the scheme. He will also transfer award money to Panchayats which are winners of awards given across different categories on National Panchayati Raj Day for their achievements.

Prime Minister will also visit the INTACH photo gallery which depicts the rural heritage of the region, and Nokia Smartpur, a rural entrepreneurship-based model designed to create ideal smart villages in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)