Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 'Commemorative Coin and Stamp' in honour of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th birth anniversary at 'Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan' programme in Bhopal on Saturday.

PM Modi also virtually inaugurated Indore metro and newly constructed Datia and Satna airports through a single click from the event at Jamboree ground in the capital city. Additionally, he further laid the foundation stone of various development projects in the state on the occasion.

Also Read | Rape Case: Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, Who Offered Role to Monalisa, Granted Bail; Woman Confesses to Fake Case.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "All these projects will enhance facilities in Madhya Pradesh, accelerate development, and create many new employment opportunities."

Paying his tribute to Ahilyabai Holkar, the Prime Minister asserted that just hearing this name evokes a deep sense of reverence.

Also Read | Sharmishta Panoli Arrested: Pune Law Student Held in Gurugram by Kolkata Police for 'Derogatory' Social Media Post on Operation Sindoor That Hurt Religious Sentiments.

"She is a symbol of how, when there is public willpower and firm determination, even the most adverse circumstances can be overcome and transformed into remarkable outcomes. Centuries ago, when the country was shackled in slavery, accomplishing such great deeds that future generations would continue to speak of them was no easy task," he said.

"At a time when our culture and temples were under attack, Lokmata took it upon herself to protect and preserve them. She undertook the restoration of countless temples and pilgrimage sites across the country, including the Kashi Vishwanath temple. It is my privilege that the very Kashi where Lokmata Ahilyabai carried out so many developmental works has also given me the opportunity to serve," PM Modi said.

Further, he urged the farmers to practice crop diversification which Ahilyabai had said 250-300 years ago.

"To increase farmers' income, Lokmata Ahilyabai had told us 250-300 years ago to encourage cotton and spice farming. Even today, after 250-300 years, we have to continuously tell our farmers to practice crop diversification. You cannot get stuck in only cultivating paddy or sugarcane," PM Modi said.

Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar is remembered for her people centric policies, deep commitment to economic and socio-cultural issues, specially those that affected the life of women. She encouraged the education of women and their participation in the social and religious life of the local community. She supported and encouraged women weavers to make Maheshwari sarees.

Her contributions were wide ranging from infrastructure development (water bodies, roads, dharamshalas) to reconstruction and revival of temples across the length and breadth of the land. The edifices created by her have not only left an indelible mark on India's cultural and spiritual landscape but also stood the test of time. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)