New Delhi, April 21: Prime Minister Modi released e-Coffee Table Books on 'Holistic Development of Districts for Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration' and 'Select Innovations from Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration' on Monday. The Prime Minister also conferred the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration for effective implementation of identified priority programmes and innovation to districts and central and state governments.

A film on the Award-winning initiatives was also screened before the presentation of the Awards. Jharkhand's Gamharia block in Seraikella Kharsawan district was awarded the Prime Minister's Award for excellence in Public Administration, 2024, in the category Aspirational Block Program. PM Narendra Modi Releases First-Ever Riverine Dolphin Estimation Report in Country, Which Estimated Total of 6,327 Dolphins.

Ravi Shankar Shukla, Deputy Commissioner, Seraikella-Kharsawan, received the Award for block Gamharia, which has secured first place among 500 aspirational blocks across the country. Civil Services Day is an occasion for the Civil Servants across India to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens and renew their commitment to public service and excellence in their work. This date was chosen to commemorate the day when Sardar Vallabhai Patel addressed the probationers of Administrative Service Officers in 1947 at Metcalfe House, Delhi.

To mark the Civil Services Day, the Government is organising a day-long Civil Services Day conference at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The Aspirational Block Program is a Niti Ayog initiative, which was launched on 7th January 2023, which focuses on improving the overall quality of life in 500 underdeveloped blocks of the country by accelerating socio- economic development through improved governance, service delivery and monitoring of key indicators in five focus areas namely Health and Nutrition, Education, Agriculture and Allied Services, Basic Infrastructure and Social Development. ‘Modi Government Never Discriminated Against Any State’: Centre Rejects Allegations of Bias in MGNREGA Fund Release Amid Opposition Protest in Lok Sabha.

The Scheme for Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration has been instituted to recognise the extraordinary and innovative work done by Districts and Organisations of the Central and State Governments for the welfare of the common citizen.

