Hyderabad, Feb 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the motion of thanks on the President's address in Parliament is 'disappointing' and was 'rhetorical', BRS MLC K Kavitha said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, she said his reply had no mention of Adani group and the alleged “loss” of money belonging to middle class people, common people.

The BRS leader claimed that the BJP government at the Centre emulates the flagship scheme of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao government in Telangana--Rythu bandhu-- and the figures of PM Kisan Yojna cited by Modi are far from fact.

Adani becomes the second richest person in the world with the support of Modi's government, wherein many significant projects and sectors of national concern are also awarded to the Gujarat-based conglomerate, she alleged.

The BRS party seeks an inquiry by Joint Parliamentary Committee or a sitting Supreme Court judge on the Adani group issue if the PM is clear and not corrupt as he claims, she said.

